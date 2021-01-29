GM Will Sell Only EVs by 2035

Jan. 29, 2021—General Motors has laid out a series of goals in an attempt to embrace an all-electric future.

Yesterday, GM announced its intention to reach carbon neutrality by 2040. This news comes after the automaker announced another goal: to stop producing gas-powered vehicles by 2035. According to NPR, by 2025, 40 percent of GM's vehicles will be battery powered.

As of now, 75 percent of the automaker's greenhouse emissions come from its internal combustion vehicles, with its production facilities accounting for the remaining 25 percent. By 2035, GM hopes to be powered by completely renewable energy.