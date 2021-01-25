MENU

News

ATI Relaunches Industry Podcast

January 25, 2021
Jan. 25, 2021—The Automotive Training Institute has relaunched its podcast, "Driving Change." 

According to a press release, the podcast features industry experts discussing topics that can help shop owners grow their business, as well as their mindset. 

"Driving Change was created to share best practices among industry experts and shop owners to prosper business and change lives," Geoff Berman, an ATI performance coach and host of the podcast, says in the press release. 

