News

Mitchell Users Can Now Message Customers

January 22, 2021
Jan. 22, 2021— The Mitchell 1 Social CRM auto repair marketing service has introduced custom texting campaign options, the company announced in a press release.

The new service will allow shops to send personalized marketing messages directly to customers' phones via the Social CRM program.

“We are excited to offer our shop customers the power of text message marketing with minimal effort on their part,” Marcus Mackell, product marketing manager for Mitchell 1 Social CRM, says in the release. “Text messages have become a critical part of a shop's overall marketing strategy, but do require some care in order to comply with federal and local privacy regulations. Our service handles all the heavy lifting of obtaining prior consent, making it easier for a shop to add texting to their marketing efforts.”

 

