CREF Celebrates 30 Years By Giving Back

Jan. 22, 2021—The Collision Repair Education Foundation is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year by increasing its involvement with high school and college collision programs.

According to a press release, CREF is dedicated to three things: attracting students to local collision repair school programs, supporting those students, and connecting them with local and national industry employers. CREF will be announcing fundraising and support opportunities throughout 2021.

“CREF board and staff members are excited to celebrate the organization’s 30th anniversary and will utilize this occasion to rally the industry to supporting their local high school and college collision programs, students, and instructors," Tom Wolf, chair of the CREF board of trustees, says in the release.