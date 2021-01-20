This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Jan. 20, 2021—More than 2 million electric cars were sold across the world in 2019, accounting for 2.6 percent of total car sales, according to the International Energy Agency. In 2020, the IEA estimates that 3 percent of total car sales were electric vehicles.

Ford, Hyundai, and Tesla are just a few of the automakers selling new electric models in 2021. If you’ve been meaning to make the switch, 2021 could be the best time to do it. Here’s an inside look at what’s on the market.

Model: 2021 KONA Electric

Specs: The 2021 KONA Electric from Hyundai has a 258 mile driving range, powered by a lithium-ion battery. A front-wheel-drive vehicle, the 2021 KONA Electric comes with a standard suite of ADAS features including lane keep assist, blind-spot collision warning, forward collision-avoidance assist, and more. With 201 horsepower, the KONA electric reaches 60 miles per hour in just 6.4 seconds.

Release Date: The 2021 KONA Electric is available now and starts at $38,565.

Model: 2021 Lucid Air

Specs: The Lucid Air is an electric sedan with an estimated 517 mile driving range. With an impressive 1,080 horsepower, it’s no wonder this is one of the most expensive electric vehicles debuting this year. Lucid Motors claims the 2021 Lucid Air will be the “fastest charging electric vehicle ever offered” with 300 miles of driving range after just 20 minutes of charging.

Release Date: According to the automaker, the 2021 model will roll out in the first half of this year and cost more than $130,000.

Find Out More

Get the details on four additional models by visiting the full story at ADAPT.

Images: Hyundai and Lucid