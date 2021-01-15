MENU

GM Reveals EV-Focused Push

January 15, 2021
Jan. 15, 2021—In an effort to spur the mass adoption of electric vehicles, General Motors has launched the "Everybody In" campaign.

According to a press release put out by the automaker, the campaign "is a call to action meant to reflect a movement that's inclusive and accessible." 

"Everybody In" focuses on three themes: accelerating EV adoption, demonstrating GM's investment that will lead to the launch of 30 new EVs by 2025, and highlighting the range and performance of its Ultium platform, a modular system that includes five interchangeable drive units and three motors.  

“There are moments in history when everything changes. Inflection points. We believe such a point is upon us for the mass adoption of electric vehicles,” Deborah Wahl, GM's global chief marketing officer, says in the release. “Unlike ever before, we have the solutions, capability, technology, and scale to put everyone in an EV. Our new brand identity and campaign are designed to reflect this.”

 

Image: GM

