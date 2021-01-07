This Week in Leadership Tactics

MENU

January 7, 2021
Jan. 7, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Help a Struggling New ManagerInc. 

This piece answers five burning questions that could help your new manager succeed. 

New Year, Same Challenges: How To Escape Traditional Norms That Disrupt Progress — Forbes

Help your employees through the easy, the difficult, the new, and the old with tips from this article. 

How to Tell Your Boss You're Burned OutHarvard Business Review  

An important part of leading is listening—don't forget to listen to your employees. 

