Jan. 5, 2021—Polyvance has released a new tool, the 6119 Dent Driver kit, designed to help technicians remove dents from vehicles with plastic bumpers.

The kit includes two sizes of each tool, according to a press release, and completes Polyvance's other dent removal tool options.

The ergonomic shape of the tool aims to maximize force while minimizing fatigue for technicians.

Image: Polyvance