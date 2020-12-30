MENU

News

I-CAR Announces Award Winners

December 30, 2020
Dec. 30, 2020—The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair has announced the most recent recipients of the Jeff Silver Award and the Russ Verona Memorial Award. 

According to a press release, I-CAR gives these annual awards to one individual and one collision repair shop for advancing technical education in the collision repair industry. 

The winner of the Jeff Silver Award is Lisa Ferguson of Caliber Collision, Philadelphia, Penn. Ferguson was recognized for her continued dedication to the industry, in which she started almost 40 years ago as a technician. Today she serves on a variety of industry advisory boards and councils, advocating for women.

The Russ Verona Memorial Award was given to Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Lawrenceville, Ga. According to the press release, the shop was given the award for the positive image it sets of the collision repair industry and its dedication to promoting technical training. 

