News

I-CAR Offering EV Education

December 29, 2020
No Comments
Dec. 29, 2020—Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair is currently developing training courses that cover the basics of electric vehicles.

The first course to be released, titled "Introduction to Electric Vehicles," outlines the differences between hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles. 

According to an I-CAR announcement, the courses will also walk through major system components like high-voltage batteries, battery chargers, power converters, motors, transmissions, and more. 

