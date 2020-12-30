This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News
Dec. 30, 2020—The end of 2020 is upon us, which means it's time to take a look at some of the big trends as we head into the new year.
But the holiday season isn't just for year-end roundups. Check out some of ADAPT's recent reporting on calibration false positives and Toyota's entrance into the EV race.
Will EV pickups be popular? Has Ford made a good decision to electrify its most popular models? That and more is explored in this trend watch.
A recent webinar from Guild 21 covered false positives in ADAS calibration, aftermarket calibrations and emerging technology for shops.
It feels like Toyota is late to the EV game relative to other OEMs, but it's starting to make a big splash. Get the updates on its battery electric plans, which include a mystery model.