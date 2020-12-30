This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Dec. 30, 2020—The end of 2020 is upon us, which means it's time to take a look at some of the big trends as we head into the new year.

But the holiday season isn't just for year-end roundups. Check out some of ADAPT's recent reporting on calibration false positives and Toyota's entrance into the EV race.

3 Big Trends to Know for 2021

Will EV pickups be popular? Has Ford made a good decision to electrify its most popular models? That and more is explored in this trend watch.

Guild 21’s Take on ADAS

A recent webinar from Guild 21 covered false positives in ADAS calibration, aftermarket calibrations and emerging technology for shops.

EVs From a Toyota Perspective

It feels like Toyota is late to the EV game relative to other OEMs, but it's starting to make a big splash. Get the updates on its battery electric plans, which include a mystery model.