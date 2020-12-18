MENU

News

Nissan Backs OEM Repair Procedures

December 18, 2020
Dec. 18, 2020—Nissan North America released a position statement voicing its support for OEM repair procedures. 

According to the statement, "It is recommended to refer to [Nissan's] Electronic Service Manual prior to any repair or replacement to ensure that the proper inspection and repair guidelines are being performed by a qualified technician." 

The statement warns that "failure to adhere to the ESM guidelines constitutes an unauthorized repair." Repairers can access Nissan's service manual here

