This Week in Leadership Tactics

December 17, 2020
leadership tactics

Dec. 17, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

5 Keys to Being a Role Model For Accountability in BusinessInc. 

It's one thing to enforce the rules, and another to embody them. Take a look at this new article to learn more. 

How to Lead When Your Team is Exhausted—And You Are Too — Harvard Business Review

Re-energize your team and lead your employees through the second wave of the pandemic with tips from this article. 

4 Keys to Authentic LeadershipEntrepreneur 

The keys are: self awareness, relational transparency, balanced processing, and moral perspective; click on the link to learn how to utilize them. 

