Fix Network World Announces U.S. VP of Sales

Dec. 15, 2020—Fix Network World, an automotive aftermarket services network, has appointed Scott Bridges as its vice president of sales in the U.S.

According to a press release, Bridges will be responsible for maintaining relationships with insurance partners and fleet companies and will help develop sales strategies for the Network's ProColor Collision and NOVUS Glass business.

“As we expand our business across the United States, it’s important to have the right team in place to demonstrate the value of a network to our franchisees and insurance partners. Scott’s deep industry experience in both sales strategies and franchise growth and retention makes him the ideal candidate for this role,” Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network World, says in the release.