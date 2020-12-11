Mitsubishi Recalls More Than 21,000 Vehicles

Dec. 11, 2020—Mitsubishi is recalling 21,758 SUVs to replace a component in the parking brake that may cause it to stick when the vehicle is in motion.

The vehicles under recall are 2016 Outlanders and Outlander Sport SUV models. According to Yahoo, the recall is related to an earlier move from 2018 in which the automaker recalled more than 170,000 vehicles for a similar issue.

The recall is expected to begin Jan. 25, 2021, and dealers will replace the necessary parts free of charge.

Image: Mitsubishi