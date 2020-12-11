MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

Mitsubishi Recalls More Than 21,000 Vehicles

December 11, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS 2016 brake Defect Mitsubishi Outlander recall
asdfasdf

Dec. 11, 2020—Mitsubishi is recalling 21,758 SUVs to replace a component in the parking brake that may cause it to stick when the vehicle is in motion. 

The vehicles under recall are 2016 Outlanders and Outlander Sport SUV models. According to Yahoo, the recall is related to an earlier move from 2018 in which the automaker recalled more than 170,000 vehicles for a similar issue. 

The recall is expected to begin Jan. 25, 2021, and dealers will replace the necessary parts free of charge. 

Image: Mitsubishi 

Related Articles

Ford Recalls More Than Half a Million Vehicles

Ford Recalls More Than Two Million Vehicles

BMW Recalls More than 250K Vehicles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.