MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

Study Finds Traffic is Down, High-Speed Collisions are Up

December 11, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS car crash collision COVID-19 INRIX safety
asdfasdf

Dec. 11, 2020—A recent study conducted by INRIX investigated the correlation between vehicle collisions and the number of drivers on the roads during the isolated months of 2020. 

The study found that while traffic volume dropped due to the increase in those working from home—vehicle miles driven were down 43 percent nationwide in April—vehicle speeds increased, which played a significant factor in the rise of fatality rates. The study also found that during the first four months of the pandemic, collisions decreased across all major metro areas, only to return to their normal levels since August. 

The study also identified the "riskiest hotspots" in metro areas, for instance reporting that Interstate 17 through Osbourne Gardens is the most troublesome in Phoenix, and Interstate 75 at Interstate 4 is the most risky in Tampa.

You can access the full-form, free report here

Related Articles

Study Finds Customer Satisfaction Up During Pandemic

IIHS: High Speed Limits Leading to More Road Deaths

Cost of Injury, Fatal Traffic Collisions on the Rise

You must login or register in order to post a comment.