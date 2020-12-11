Study Finds Traffic is Down, High-Speed Collisions are Up

Dec. 11, 2020—A recent study conducted by INRIX investigated the correlation between vehicle collisions and the number of drivers on the roads during the isolated months of 2020.

The study found that while traffic volume dropped due to the increase in those working from home—vehicle miles driven were down 43 percent nationwide in April—vehicle speeds increased, which played a significant factor in the rise of fatality rates. The study also found that during the first four months of the pandemic, collisions decreased across all major metro areas, only to return to their normal levels since August.

The study also identified the "riskiest hotspots" in metro areas, for instance reporting that Interstate 17 through Osbourne Gardens is the most troublesome in Phoenix, and Interstate 75 at Interstate 4 is the most risky in Tampa.

You can access the full-form, free report here.