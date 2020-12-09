Kia Recalls Nearly 300,000 Vehicles for Fire Risk

Dec. 9, 2020—Kia is recalling 295,000 vehicles in the United States due to a potential fire risk.

According to CNN,the recall is being issued due to engines that could catch fire while driving. Affected models include some 2012-2013 Sorentos, 2012-2015 Fortes and Forte Koups, 2011-2013 Optima Hybrids, 2014-2015 Souls, and 2012 Sportages.

The recall is expected to start on Jan. 27, 2021 when Kia will alert owners of the issue and make the repairs free of charge.

Image: Kia