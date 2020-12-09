MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

Colors on Parade Expands in Alabama

December 9, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS automotive industry collision repair Colors on Parade dent repair Franchise
dfgfgh

Dec. 9, 2020—Colors on Parade, an eco-friendly mobile automotive and dent repair services franchise, announced the opening of its newest franchise location in Huntsville, Ala. 

The new facility is owned and operated by Kyle Pockrus, who, according to a press release, spent the last 11 years working in the tech industry, repairing circuit boards on Apple computers. Pockrus just completed his Colors on Parade new Franchise Certification program and is eager to get started. 

“The thing that excites me most about this opportunity to operate a Colors on Parade business is the ability to control my own schedule and have more free time to spend with my family," Pockrus says in the release.

Related Articles

BASF to Host Sessions on Blueprinting, Estimating, Colors at SEMA

Parts Maker to Open $42M Plant in Alabama

House of Kolor Honors Industry Icons with New Colors at SEMA

You must login or register in order to post a comment.