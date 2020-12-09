Colors on Parade Expands in Alabama

Dec. 9, 2020—Colors on Parade, an eco-friendly mobile automotive and dent repair services franchise, announced the opening of its newest franchise location in Huntsville, Ala.

The new facility is owned and operated by Kyle Pockrus, who, according to a press release, spent the last 11 years working in the tech industry, repairing circuit boards on Apple computers. Pockrus just completed his Colors on Parade new Franchise Certification program and is eager to get started.

“The thing that excites me most about this opportunity to operate a Colors on Parade business is the ability to control my own schedule and have more free time to spend with my family," Pockrus says in the release.