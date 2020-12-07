Tool Aims to Catch Missed Updates

Dec. 7, 2020—VehicleOwnersGuide.com recently announced that EstimateScrubber.com will now notify users when updates have been made to estimating system databases.

According to a press release, many databases like CCC, Audatex, and Mitchell will update their estimating platforms on a regular basis without notifying users of the changes.

“We found about a hundred database updates by the information providers the past two months. Because there are not a lot of them, estimate writers will probably not look for updates on public sites after checking 10 or 20 times without finding anything," president of VehicleOwnersGuide.com, Steven Siessman, says in the press release. "That is where EstimateScrubber.com compliments the work estimators are doing. It will take less time to scrub estimates for completeness and check for database updates than to manually check on public websites for the database updates alone."