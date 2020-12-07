MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

Tool Aims to Catch Missed Updates

December 7, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS estimates EstimateScrubber EstimateScrubber.com Estimating Estimating Tool Technician Updates VehicleOwnersGuide VehicleOwnersGuide.com
fgh

Dec. 7, 2020—VehicleOwnersGuide.com recently announced that EstimateScrubber.com will now notify users when updates have been made to estimating system databases. 

According to a press release, many databases like CCC, Audatex, and Mitchell will update their estimating platforms on a regular basis without notifying users of the changes. 

“We found about a hundred database updates by the information providers the past two months. Because there are not a lot of them, estimate writers will probably not look for updates on public sites after checking 10 or 20 times without finding anything," president of VehicleOwnersGuide.com, Steven Siessman, says in the press release. "That is where EstimateScrubber.com compliments the work estimators are doing. It will take less time to scrub estimates for completeness and check for database updates than to manually check on public websites for the database updates alone." 

Related Articles

Report: Gas Cars More Likely to Catch on Fire

Polyvance Product Aims to Ease Bottleneck

Volvo Aims to Use VR to Design Cars

You must login or register in order to post a comment.