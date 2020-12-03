Illinois College Creates Auto Repair Scholarships

Dec. 3, 2020—After being awarded a $1.2 million grant, an Illinois college will be able to offer scholarships for students interested in auto-focused programs, according to the Lake County Journal.

The Workforce Equity Initiative Grant received by the College of Lake County (CLC) will renew funds the school first received in 2019, which were used to create full-tuition scholarships for nearly 200 students.

The second round of funding will make it possible for CLC students to earn a certificate in one of five programs: automotive, automotive collision repair, computer aided design, HVAC and truck driving.

The grant stipulates recipients must successfully complete their program of study and either be employed in a full-time job paying at least $17.34 an hour or be registered for continued training or education by October 2021.