ProCare Collision Acquires Corpus Christi Shop

Dec. 3, 2020—ProCare Collision announced its acquisition of American Collision Repair Center.

According to a press release, American Collision Repair Center is a historical body shop in Corpus Christi,Texas.

"We are excited to continue the same great services in the Corpus Christi community and work with the employees that made it so," ProCare CEO Vince Brock says in the press release.

With this latest acquisition, ProCare Collision now operates 43 shops across Texas.