Campbell Fix Auto Receives VeriFacts VQ Status

Dec. 2, 2020—Fix Auto in Campbell, Calif., has earned the VeriFacts Verified Quality designation from VeriFacts Automotive.

According to a press release, VeriFacts VQ program ensures that a repair facility has the necessary resources to complete a safe and proper repair. Shops that achieve this title are recognized for their commitment to the highest standards in the industry.

"VeriFacts Automotive helps ensure my team is using the correct OEM recommended repair procedures, and that every repair we make is a safe and proper repair. That helps me to sleep better at night," Darryl Shiozawa, owner of Campbell's Fix Auto, says in the release.

Image: Fix Auto