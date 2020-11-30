MENU

News

AASP/NJ Helps Shops With License Renewals

November 30, 2020
KEYWORDS AASP/NJ auto body license renewal licensing repair shop Shop owners
Nov. 30, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey has been assisting shops with auto body license renewals. 

According to a press release, the commission provided AASP/NJ with a list of businesses that had not yet filed their renewal applications.

“We assisted nearly three dozen shops that contacted the AASP/NJ hotline in getting their applications in order by reviewing what they already had, identifying missing items, and providing other guidance when needed,” Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ, says in the press release. “We especially wanted to be available to help those members who were behind on things due to the demands placed on their businesses during this pandemic.”

