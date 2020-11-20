Hunter and asTech Develop ADAS Tool

Nov. 20, 2020—Hunter and asTech have teamed up to bring the industry a new ADAS assist feature for Hawkeye Elite aligners.

According to a press release, the new feature enhances customers' wheel alignment systems by adding ADAS calibration remote assistance from master calibration techs with OEM scan tools. The feature also allows technicians to perform pre- and post- repair scans, verify alignments, and fix positioning when necessary.

After the calibration, asTech sends a full report with calibration results and all vehicle scans. To learn more about the new feature, click here.

Image: Hunter, asTech