Colorado Land to Become Auto Body Repair Shop
Nov. 19, 2020—Cushman and Wakefield announced this week the brokered sale of an industrial site that will be turned into an auto body repair and paint shop.
The 2-acre property, located in Loveland, Colo., was bought by VRD at Loveland, LLC, for $885,000. According to a press release, the buyer plans to construct a 14,500-square-foot industrial building on the site to provide auto body repair.
Tyler Murray, former owner of the land, says in the press release, “The property is situated in a rapidly growing area with an excellent central location for the property’s new end-user.”