Tesla Gets Help From Airmen

Nov. 17, 2020—Last week, airmen from Travis Air Force Base's 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron toured the Tesla Service Center in Berkeley, Calif., to evaluate and improve maintenance procedures.

According to a press release, fifteen airmen were given a tour and offered improvement suggestions, like having drivers troubleshoot their own issues before bringing their vehicles into a shop. The tour was conducted by Blaine Huston, the manager of Tesla Service Center.

“We’re lucky to be near Tesla, one of the most cutting-edge and modernized automotive companies,” Master Sgt. Jerry Voyles, 60th LRS vehicle fleet manager, says in the press release. “We wanted to take an opportunity to get eyes on their processes, to learn how to incorporate new technology and innovative processes in how we manage the vehicle fleet at Travis (AFB), Air Mobility Command and the Air Force.”

Image: U.S. Air Force