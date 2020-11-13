MENU

News

NABC Elects New Board Members

Nov. 13, 2020—The National Auto Body Council held elections this month to determine who would be on its board for the next three years.

Four new members were elected to the board to serve as guiding hands for the organization, according to a press release. The new additions to the board are: Ben Clymer, Jr. of Ben Clymer's Body Shop; Brian Newberry of Driven Brands Collision Group; Katie Pharr, an industry consultant; and Paul Williams from Honk for Help.

Three members were also re-elected, including Brian Driehorst of All Star Auto Lights; Keith Egan of BETAG Innovation; and Gerry Poirier of Farmers Insurance.         

