CCG Welcomes 23 New Locations

Nov. 11, 2020—Certified Collision Group announced the addition of 23 new locations to its lineup.

According to a press release, the additional 23 locations were picked up in October, marking CCG's second largest growth month in 2020.

Marty Evans, the group's COO, says in the press release that the additions are "a continuation of our steadfast commitment to the independent, owner-operator who believes in OE Certified repairs and delivers industry-best customer service.”

CCG now operates more than 525 locations across 37 states.