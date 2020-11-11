MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

CCG Welcomes 23 New Locations

November 11, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS acquiring collision repair shops Acquisition Certified Collision Group expansion Growth
asdasd

Nov. 11, 2020—Certified Collision Group announced the addition of 23 new locations to its lineup. 

According to a press release, the additional 23 locations were picked up in October, marking CCG's second largest growth month in 2020. 

Marty Evans, the group's COO, says in the press release that the additions are "a continuation of our steadfast commitment to the independent, owner-operator who believes in OE Certified repairs and delivers industry-best customer service.”

CCG now operates more than 525 locations across 37 states. 

Related Articles

Refinish Distributors Alliance Welcomes New Member

AASP-NJ Welcomes Two New Board Members

CCG Now the Fifth Largest Collision Repair Services Organization

You must login or register in order to post a comment.