NY Legislator Helps Trade Students

Nov. 11, 2020—Frank Todaro, a legislator in New York's Erie County, acquired special respiratory masks for students going into the automotive industry so they can continue training in person.

According to a press release, students at Erie 1 BOCES Harkness Career and Technical Center can now continue their education and vital hands-on training.

Todaro, a former student of the program, says in the press release, “When I heard Bob and his students needed these masks to continue teaching in-person, I knew I had to step in and help. As a former student and owner of an auto body shop myself, I know just how important hands-on learning is in order to get the best experience. Bob is doing a great job and I hope this will help him continue sharing his wealth of skills with each of his classes.”