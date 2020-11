Nov. 10, 2020—Guild 21 will host a webinar next month titled "The Journey of ADAS from Factory to Repair."

Hosted by David DeBoer, CEO of Burke Porter Group, the webinar will discuss advanced driver-assistance systems as well as available calibration technologies, a press release says.

The webinar is scheduled for Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. PST. Those interested in attending can register at this link.