ASE: Schedule Certification Tests ASAP

November 9, 2020
computer

Nov. 9, 2020—The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is encouraging service professionals to register now to renew certifications.

According to a press release, ASE says more and more professionals are going to be scheduling their tests to meet the recertification deadline before it expires Dec. 31. The original deadline of June 30 was extended due to the pandemic.

It is recommended that automotive professionals coordinate testing with their employers and review social distancing and safety measures that Prometric test centers have put in place, according to the release.

More than 50 ASE certification tests are offered for collision, automotive, quick lube, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus, and truck equipment repair.

