Polyvance Product Aims to Ease Bottleneck

Nov. 5, 2020—Polyvance announced the availability of its 6142 Shim Jim Tab Separator Tool, which allows technicians to easily disassemble snap-in tabs that secure grilles and bezels.

According to a press release, before the Shim Jim Tab Separator Tool, technicians were tasked with pulling the tabs apart, only to have them re-snap into place moments later, creating a tedious and frustrating process.

The pry tool conveniently features a bottle opener, which the press release states is "to celebrate a job well done."

Image: Polyvance