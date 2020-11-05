MENU

News

Polyvance Product Aims to Ease Bottleneck

November 5, 2020
No Comments
Nov. 5, 2020—Polyvance announced the availability of its 6142 Shim Jim Tab Separator Tool, which allows technicians to easily disassemble snap-in tabs that secure grilles and bezels. 

According to a press release, before the Shim Jim Tab Separator Tool, technicians were tasked with pulling the tabs apart, only to have them re-snap into place moments later, creating a tedious and frustrating process. 

The pry tool conveniently features a bottle opener, which the press release states is "to celebrate a job well done." 

 

Image: Polyvance

