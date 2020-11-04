Navy Reserve Veteran Receives Jeep

Nov. 10, 2020—Ernie's Auto Body of Hayward, Wisc. gifted a vehicle to Navy Reserve veteran and mother of two, Jamie Denn.

According to a press release, the effort was spearheaded by John Magowan, the owner of Ernie's, which is also a Key Choice Collision Center.

“The generosity of our vendors and partners was overwhelming and I cannot be more proud of my staff that willingly donated their skills to make this happen," Magowan says in a release.

Denn, who is now the owner of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, says, "When everything turns bad, something good comes about."

Image: Ernie's Auto Body