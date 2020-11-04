MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

Navy Reserve Veteran Receives Jeep

November 4, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS donate to military families donated Ernie's Auto Body Key Choice Key Choice Collision navy
hsff

Nov. 10, 2020—Ernie's Auto Body of Hayward, Wisc. gifted a vehicle to Navy Reserve veteran and mother of two, Jamie Denn. 

According to a press release, the effort was spearheaded by John Magowan, the owner of Ernie's, which is also a Key Choice Collision Center. 

“The generosity of our vendors and partners was overwhelming and I cannot be more proud of my staff that willingly donated their skills to make this happen," Magowan says in a release.  

Denn, who is now the owner of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, says, "When everything turns bad, something good comes about." 

 

Image: Ernie's Auto Body

Related Articles

Seattle Family, US Navy Veteran Receive New Vehicles in Emotional Presentation

St. Louis Veteran Receives Car

Marine Corps Veteran Receives Refurbished Vehicle

You must login or register in order to post a comment.