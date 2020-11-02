MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

GB Auto Acquires Texas-Based Shops

November 2, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition acquisition of repair center expansion GB Auto Growth Reliable Automotive
xcvxcv

Nov. 3, 2020—GB Auto Service announced this week its latest acquisition, Reliable Automotive, a Texas-based chain. 

According to a press release, Reliable Automotive has locations in San Marcos, Buda, and Kyle, Texas, which will join GB Auto's 26 existing locations in the state. 

“Reliable Automotive has established an outstanding reputation for exceptional vehicle servicing coupled with an uncompromised customer experience,” GB Auto Service CEO Frank Kneller says in the release. “This brand is an ideal strategic fit for us and helps extend our presence in the broader Austin area.” 

Related Articles

Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Nine Texas Shops

Hudson's Collision Center Acquires Va.-Based MSO

You must login or register in order to post a comment.