GB Auto Acquires Texas-Based Shops

Nov. 3, 2020—GB Auto Service announced this week its latest acquisition, Reliable Automotive, a Texas-based chain.

According to a press release, Reliable Automotive has locations in San Marcos, Buda, and Kyle, Texas, which will join GB Auto's 26 existing locations in the state.

“Reliable Automotive has established an outstanding reputation for exceptional vehicle servicing coupled with an uncompromised customer experience,” GB Auto Service CEO Frank Kneller says in the release. “This brand is an ideal strategic fit for us and helps extend our presence in the broader Austin area.”