Polyvance Releases New Molding Putty

October 30, 2020
KEYWORDS collision repair Headlight Repair magic putty molding putty polyvance repair
Oct. 30, 2020—Polyvance has announced the availability of its newest product, 6225 Tab Magic Molding Putty. 

According to a press release, the Tab Magic Molding Putty is a flexible, moldable, rubber material that can help technicians by easing the repair and refinishing of complex headlight tabs. The rubber cures in just 15 minutes, then technicians peel it off to reveal a nearly finished tab. 

"Tab Magic helps the technician repair broken headlight tabs to OE quality, thus preventing the unnecessary disposal of today's expensive headlight assemblies," the press release says.

 

Image: Polyvance

