Polyvance Releases New Molding Putty

Oct. 30, 2020—Polyvance has announced the availability of its newest product, 6225 Tab Magic Molding Putty.

According to a press release, the Tab Magic Molding Putty is a flexible, moldable, rubber material that can help technicians by easing the repair and refinishing of complex headlight tabs. The rubber cures in just 15 minutes, then technicians peel it off to reveal a nearly finished tab.

"Tab Magic helps the technician repair broken headlight tabs to OE quality, thus preventing the unnecessary disposal of today's expensive headlight assemblies," the press release says.

Image: Polyvance