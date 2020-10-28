MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

The Return Re-evaluation

False Positives

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

A Balancing Act

Feedback is a Gift

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

Study Finds Customer Satisfaction Up During Pandemic

October 28, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS COVID Cycle Time cycle time reduction findings Insurance Carriers Insurance Claims insurance companies JD Power research results study
ZXcZXc

Oct. 28, 2020—A recent study done by J.D. Power found that the decrease in auto insurance repairable claims due to the pandemic has given insurers the time and space needed to refine their customer experience, leading to record high levels of customer satisfaction. 

The decrease in claims has also led to faster cycle times, improved to 10.3 days during the pandemic, as opposed to 12.6 days prior, according to a press release.

“The sharp decline in claims volume during the pandemic has served as a test case for the industry in how to make improvements in service delivery that translates directly to increased satisfaction and increased intent to renew,” Tom Super, head of property and casualty insurance intelligence at J.D. Power, says in the release. “This is important because it demonstrates that efforts to improve claimant service delivery translates directly to improved business outcomes. The challenge now, of course, will be maintaining that high level of service as claims volumes start to normalize.”

The press release says the use of DRPs has also led to higher customer satisfaction with timely updates and shorter wait times. 

Related Articles

Study: Customer Satisfaction with Insurance Claims Increasing

Study Indicates FNOL Significant to Customer Satisfaction

Report: Insurers Reach All-Time High in Customer Satisfaction

You must login or register in order to post a comment.