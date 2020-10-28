Study Finds Customer Satisfaction Up During Pandemic

Oct. 28, 2020—A recent study done by J.D. Power found that the decrease in auto insurance repairable claims due to the pandemic has given insurers the time and space needed to refine their customer experience, leading to record high levels of customer satisfaction.

The decrease in claims has also led to faster cycle times, improved to 10.3 days during the pandemic, as opposed to 12.6 days prior, according to a press release.

“The sharp decline in claims volume during the pandemic has served as a test case for the industry in how to make improvements in service delivery that translates directly to increased satisfaction and increased intent to renew,” Tom Super, head of property and casualty insurance intelligence at J.D. Power, says in the release. “This is important because it demonstrates that efforts to improve claimant service delivery translates directly to improved business outcomes. The challenge now, of course, will be maintaining that high level of service as claims volumes start to normalize.”

The press release says the use of DRPs has also led to higher customer satisfaction with timely updates and shorter wait times.