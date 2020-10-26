SEMA Just One Week Away

Oct. 26, 2020—Specialty Equipment Market Association's virtual conference, SEMA360, is one week away. Here's a look at some of the events you won't want to miss.

According to a press release, the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) will provide a series of educational training offerings throughout the conference. Topics include ADAS calibration, welding techniques, electric vehicle safety, and more.

The event will also feature a New Products Showcase with more than 2,200 products across 650 different manufacturers.

Also included on the itinerary is the SEMA Industry Indicators Report, which will provide key insights into the state of the industry, including an uptick in vehicle sales.

SEMA360 launches Nov. 2 and continues through Nov. 6. Those interested can register here.