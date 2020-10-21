U.S. DOJ Sues Google

Oct. 21, 2020—The United States Department of Justice sued Google yesterday for allegedly abusing its dominance in online search and advertising.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen said, "Google is the new gateway to the internet and a search advertising behemoth. It has maintained its monopoly power through exclusionary practices that are harmful to competition," reports the Star Tribune.

Google responded in a tweet that says, "Today's lawsuit by the Department of Justice is deeply flawed. People use Google because they choose to—not because they're forced to or because they can't find alternatives."

This is the government's largest attempt to protect competition since suing Microsoft in 2001, accusing the company of illegally maintaining its monopoly position in the PC market.