News

Tesla Gets Political

October 15, 2020
Oct. 15, 2020—Tesla has emailed its customers asking them to "vote no on Question 1," referring to the Right to Repair measure that has been added to the Massachusetts ballot. 

The initiative aims to add electronic vehicle data to the scope of the Right to Repair law, reports Electrek

The email Tesla owners have reported receiving says, "As you go to the polls this fall, Tesla asks that you vote no on Question 1. Tesla has long applied an open source philosophy on our patented intellectual property for electric vehicles. In this spirit..." 

Electrek also reported that Tesla said the National Highway Traffic Safety Association supports the automaker's view that it could make vehicles more vulnerable to cyber threats. 

For more information on Right to Repair, click here

