News

Industry Insiders to Host Webinar Later This Month

October 15, 2020
Oct. 15, 2020—Later this month, Mike Anderson of Collision Advice will join John Yoswick of CRASH Network to give an "industry update."

Topics for the webinar will include survey tracking, monthly changes in shop revenue, and the impact that has had on backlogs at shops, according to a press release.

"There's no shortage of great information being offered for collision repairers online this year, but the research, surveys, and deep involvement with multiple segments of the industry that John and I have provide us with some information and insights to share that we think you won't find anywhere else," Anderson says in the press release. 

The webinar will take place Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. EST, registration can be found here

