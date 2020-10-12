Waymo to Offer Driverless Rides

Oct. 12, 2020—This week, Waymo will offer completely autonomous rides to residents of Phoenix, Ariz., an expansion of an ongoing service.

Previously, Waymo had been offering driverless rides to a select group who had signed non-disclosure agreements. As of this Thursday, driverless vehicles, sans back-up drivers, will serve riders across 50 square miles, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Waymo will offer a variety of sanitization products in its cars, and will monitor when passengers are maskless, sending them a reminder to put one on.

