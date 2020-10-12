Certified Collision Group Continues to Expand

Oct. 12, 2020—Certified Collision Group, a solutions provider to the automotive repair business, has added its 100th affiliate location for the year 2020.

"This year has challenged all of us, yet we remain confident in our founding principles of leveling the playing field on behalf of the top independent collision repairers," CCG's chief operating officer Marty Evans says in a press release.

According to the release, the 100th location signals the continuation of CCG's five-year run of growth.

“As we look to the future, we remain bullish with our growth trajectory and passionate about strategically supporting our independent affiliates delivering stability and enhanced profitability now and in years to come,” said Evans.