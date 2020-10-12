MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

False Positives

The Return Re-evaluation

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Feedback is a Gift

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

A Balancing Act

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

Certified Collision Group Continues to Expand

October 12, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition Certified Certified Collision Group collision repair expansion Growth repair industry
asdf

Oct. 12, 2020—Certified Collision Group, a solutions provider to the automotive repair business, has added its 100th affiliate location for the year 2020.

"This year has challenged all of us, yet we remain confident in our founding principles of leveling the playing field on behalf of the top independent collision repairers," CCG's chief operating officer Marty Evans says in a press release. 

According to the release, the 100th location signals the continuation of CCG's five-year run of growth. 

“As we look to the future, we remain bullish with our growth trajectory and passionate about strategically supporting our independent affiliates delivering stability and enhanced profitability now and in years to come,” said Evans. 

Related Articles

Certified Collision Group has Added 57 Locations Since January

asTech, Certified Collision Group form Partnership

Spanesi Americas Partners with Certified Collision Group

You must login or register in order to post a comment.