OEConnection Announces New President

Oct. 9, 2020—OEConnection LLC, a technology provider to OEMs, announced its new president and CEO, Patrick C. Brown.

According to a press release, Brown last served as president and CEO of Innovative Aftermarket Systems, another technology provider to the automotive industry, and currently serves on the board of marketing agency All Web Leads, Inc.

Brown is successor to Chuck Rotuno, who has been named executive chairman at OEC.

“Having spent a great deal of time with Patrick throughout the process, I am convinced he is the right person to lead the next chapter of growth for OEC," Rotuno says in a press release. "He is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of successfully managing high-growth companies."