MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

False Positives

The Return Re-evaluation

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Feedback is a Gift

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

A Balancing Act

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

OEConnection Announces New President

October 9, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CEO chairman new OEConnection President successor
asdfasdfasdf

Oct. 9, 2020—OEConnection LLC, a technology provider to OEMs, announced its new president and CEO, Patrick C. Brown. 

According to a press release, Brown last served as president and CEO of Innovative Aftermarket Systems, another technology provider to the automotive industry, and currently serves on the board of marketing agency All Web Leads, Inc.

Brown is successor to Chuck Rotuno, who has been named executive chairman at OEC. 

“Having spent a great deal of time with Patrick throughout the process, I am convinced he is the right person to lead the next chapter of growth for OEC," Rotuno says in a press release. "He is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of successfully managing high-growth companies."

 

Related Articles

ALLDATA Announces New President

AMi Announces New President

You must login or register in order to post a comment.