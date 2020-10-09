MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

False Positives

The Return Re-evaluation

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Feedback is a Gift

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

A Balancing Act

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

MyShop Traffic announces integration with QuickBooks Online

October 9, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Integration MyShop Traffic QuickBooks shop management
Workflow
Oct. 9, 2020—MyShop Traffic announced the body shop management tool now integrates with QuickBooks Online to help customers manage their businesses more efficiently.

The MyShop Traffic and QuickBooks Online integration allows shops to make a one-time entry of invoices and payments into MyShop, which updates in the QuickBooks Online software, according to a press release.

MyShop Traffic allows shops to increase productivity and profitability by optimizing workflow, logistics, output, and input, the release says.

The QuickBooks integration is available to MyShop Traffic customers at no extra charge.

Related Articles

Mitchell RepairCenter Offers Integration with QuickBooks

MyShop Traffic Launches New Management Software

Mitchell Announces Integration With Enterprise

You must login or register in order to post a comment.