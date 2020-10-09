MyShop Traffic announces integration with QuickBooks Online

Oct. 9, 2020—MyShop Traffic announced the body shop management tool now integrates with QuickBooks Online to help customers manage their businesses more efficiently.

The MyShop Traffic and QuickBooks Online integration allows shops to make a one-time entry of invoices and payments into MyShop, which updates in the QuickBooks Online software, according to a press release.

MyShop Traffic allows shops to increase productivity and profitability by optimizing workflow, logistics, output, and input, the release says.

The QuickBooks integration is available to MyShop Traffic customers at no extra charge.