News

Community College Opens State-of-the-Art Collision Repair Facility

October 8, 2020
Oct. 8, 2020—Wayne Community College in Goldsboro, N.C., opened its new 34,600-square-foot automotive and collision repair facility on campus, according to Goldsboro Daily News.

The facility is named the Ash Building and it has classrooms, work rooms, bays, offices, meeting space, and a lobby.

WCC’s automotive programs and new facility aim to provide students with the skills to work at dealerships by the end of their first semesters.

The school paid Moseley Architects and Daniels and Daniels Construction Company $7.8 million to design and build the facility.

