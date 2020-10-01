Deserving Mother of 2 Gets Free Car

Oct. 1, 2020—At the end of September, CARSTAR Plover, located in Plover, Wisc., presented a free car to a domestic abuse survivor and mother of two.

The National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program awarded a refurbished 2015 Ford Fusion to Deborah Edman. Edman is a full-time student, part-time employee, and mother to 15-month-old twin girls.

“I just want to thank everyone who made this possible,” Edman says in a press release. “This means a lot to me and my family. Now, we can go where we need. We can visit family, we can go to the doctor, we can go to school. There’s not enough words that I can explain what this means to us.”

Image: CARSTAR Plover