1Collision Adds Another State to Lineup

Sept. 30, 2020—1Collision recently acquired Cutting Edge Collision, located in Tucson, Ariz. The latest acquisition marks the brand's entrance into the Grand Canyon State.

Cutting Edge owner Gary Hagen Jr. says in a press release, "We are excited to become affiliated as the first 1Collision location in Arizona, and look forward to 1Collision helping our business grow in a number of areas from marketing to performance coaching."

1Collision now has more than 40 locations across 13 states.