CARSTAR Opens Alan Conner Collision Center Chester

Sept. 29, 2020—CARSTAR announced the latest addition to its lineup—the CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center Chester—located in Chester, Virginia. The Chester location is a 10,000-square-foot-facility spanning three acres of property, including towing and parking lots.

Alan Conner, owner of both CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Centers, is an industry expert, according to a press release. His family has built up a reputation by working in the automotive industry and providing trusted repairs for over 50 years.

“CARSTAR not only keeps us updated and provides us resources to thrive, but it also has that culture I grew up with where we all support one another. I love that I still get the benefit of serving my community and keep the family atmosphere at my facility, for both my staff and my customers,” says Conner in the press release.

Image: CARSTAR