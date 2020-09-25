Maryland Hosts Child Passenger Safety Week

MENU

September 25, 2020
Sept. 25, 2020—Maryland's Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration kicked off its Child Passenger Safety week virtually this Monday to remind parents the importance of keeping their children safe during each car ride. Motor vehicle traffic crashes are among the leading killers of children, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The program, which usually hosts in-person car seat checks, has been conducting them virtually throughout the week. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians guide parents through the proper set up of car seats via video conference. 

"It is imperative that we protect children at every stage of their lives," says MVA administrator Chrissy Nizer, as reported in the Kent County News. "Making sure children are secured and in the correct car seat for their age, height, and weight is the first step in reducing injuries and fatalities." 

