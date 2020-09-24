California To Ban Sales of New Gas Cars By 2035

Sept. 24, 2020—In an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that bans the sale of new gas cars and trucks in the state by 2035.

NPR reports that this is the most aggressive clean-car policy in the U.S.

"Our cars shouldn't make wildfires worse and create more days filled with smoky air," Newsom said, according to NPR. "Cars shouldn't melt glaciers or rise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines."

After the 15-year deadline, gas cars will still be able to be owned, and sold on the used-car market.